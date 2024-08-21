Dead | The Godfather star John Aprea has died

Dead|Aprea was 83 years old when he died.

The Godfather movie acted in the second part John Aprea has died at the age of 83, the manager of the star Will Levine confirm Entertainment Weekly for the magazine.

According to the manager, Aprea died of natural causes surrounded by his loved ones on August 5. His family includes his wife Betsy Garciaa daughter born during the previous marriage Nicole Aprea and two stepchildren, Marika Parker and Valentino Garcia.

Born in 1941, Aprea is known, among other things, for his role Godfather– from the second part of the film series, where he plays a young man Salvatore Tessiota. He originally applied for the main character Michael Corleone a role that was nevertheless given For Al Pacino.

Godfather-the second part of the film won six Oscars.

Aprea has also acted in, among other things, a comedy series in Full House and Days taken in the series.