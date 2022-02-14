Reitman was best known as a director and producer of comedy films.

Canadian film director and producer Ivan Reitman has died at the age of 75, among others news agency AP reported on Monday. Reitman is especially remembered Haamujengias a film director and Delta gangas a film producer.

Reitman’s family confirmed to AP that he died peacefully while sleeping at his home in California, USA, on Saturday night.

Reitman was born in 1946 in Czechoslovakia, where his father owned the largest vinegar factory in the country at the time. The family fled Czechoslovakia when Reitman was four years old and ended up living in Toronto, Canada.

Reitman was best known as a director and producer of comedy films. He became known for being placed in the university world Delta gangas a producer of comedy, but were particularly successful under his direction Haamujengimovies.

First HaamujengiThe film was released in 1984. The films have also been nominated for an Oscar.