Dead | The former president of the EU Commission, Jacques Delors, has died

During Delors' term, Finland, Sweden and Austria became members of the EU.

European former president of the commission, French Jacques Delors has died at the age of 98, according to news agency AFP and French media.

Delors chaired the commission from 1985 to 1995. During his term, the EU was significantly reformed and expanded by five member countries, among which were Finland and Sweden, among others.

His during his term in 1992, the important Maastricht Treaty was also concluded, with which the European Community became the European Union. At the same time, the foundation of the common currency for the euro was laid.

British Broadcasting Corporation BBC characterizes Delors as the architect of the modern European Union.

Delors played an important role in the creation of the EU's internal market. In the internal market, the “four freedoms” were guaranteed, i.e. the free movement of goods, services, people and capital within the territory of the Union.