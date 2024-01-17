Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Dead | The former commander of the Defense Forces, General Jaakko Valtanen, has died

January 17, 2024
Valtanen died on Wednesday at the age of 98 in Kauniala Hospital.

General Jaakko Valtanen has died at the age of 98. Valtanen died on Wednesday, January 17, at Kauniala Hospital in Kauniainen. The sad news was told by Valtanen's inner circle.

Valtanen was the commander of the Defense Forces in 1983–1990. He was the last officer in active service with first-hand war experience.

Valtanen participated in the Winter War at the age of 15 as a volunteer messenger and radioman. In the Continuation War, he served as a radio sub-officer and an artillery officer.

During Valtanen's tenure as commander of the defense forces, a new wartime brigade organization was developed and anti-aircraft and anti-tank capabilities were improved.

Valtanen gave an interview to HS in 2015. You can read it from here.

The news is being completed.

