Sunday, April 23, 2023
Dead | The former chairman of Sdp, Ulf Sundqvist, has died

April 23, 2023
in World Europe
Sundqvist was 78 years old when he died.

Sdp’s ex chairman Ulf Sundqvist is dead. Tells about it Democrat magazine.

In 1970, at the age of only 25, Sundqvist became a Member of Parliament, and two years later he was elected Rafael Paasion to the government as Minister of Education. In the 1980s, the parliament switched to the banking sector, when Sundqvist was appointed to the management of Suomen Työväen Säästöbank.

Sundqvist returned to politics for a while in 1991. He was elected chairman of Sdp. However, a banking crisis had hit Finland a few years earlier, and the STS bank led by Sundqvist had also run into difficulties. In 1993, the bank announced that it would seek damages of millions from Sundqvist through the courts. In the end, Sundqvist had to pay compensation of 1.2 million marks.

As a result of the bank mess, Sundqvist resigned from the position of Sdp chairman. Advancing the idea of ​​the workers changed to consulting companies.

In the year 2015 Sundqvist evaluates In an interview with HS his political legacy. His most important achievement was the school reform implemented during his time as Minister of Education, which made Finnish elementary schools a world-class brand.

As Minister of Trade and Industry, he was selling Televa to Nokia. Telenokia became a success story and a cornerstone for today’s Nokia online business.

