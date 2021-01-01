Dead The flame of two sports legends went out – These sports giants died in 2020

Helsinki’s Olympic gold medalists left secular fields.
The world of sports experienced its first major shock at the end of January, with the sport still largely unaware of the pandemic cruise ahead. Basketball legend Kobe Bryantin the tragic death was, unfortunately, only the beginning of a long year, on the other side of which an even better-known icon of Bryantia was lost.
Bryant, 41, was on a helicopter trip with his 13-year-old daughter Giannan with this basketball team match. Gianna’s teammates and their parents were also on the flight. Bryant, one of the best players in the NBA league who had finished his career less than four years earlier, Gianna’s daughter and seven other people in the helicopter died after the helicopter collided with a mountainside in heavy fog.
“I thought he would live forever. I considered him invulnerable. He was special, ”Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers playmaker legend Magic Johnson summed up the feelings of the mourners.
In late November, then, the football-loving globe lost one of its brightest through time. A few weeks earlier, 60 years old, suffering from health problems for a long time Diego Maradona died when the heart gave up.
“One day we’ll still play football together in heaven,” with Brazil, often the biggest Brazilian icon in football history. Pele wrote.
“The world says goodbye to eternal genius. He leaves too early, but leaves a legacy that has no boundaries and is never filled. You will never be forgotten, ”he said Cristiano Ronaldo.
About Finns Among other things, the solid factors of our sports success in the 1970s, the long-term coaching manager of the Olympic Committee, disappeared from the sports personality. Kalevi Tuominen and Coaching Manager of the Sports Federation Seppo Nuuttila.
At least nine gold medalists at the 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki, a milestone in Finnish sports history, died during the year. Perhaps the most familiar to them in Finnish was the winner of the women’s spear, the endurance running legend who charmed Helsinki in the summer. Emil Zatopekin wife Dana Zatopkova. Emil died in 2000.
Other Helsinki Olympic winners who died during the year had, for example, jumped for high gold, later won two championships in the NBA basketball league. Walt Davis and a Hungarian who took his first three water polo Olympic victories in Helsinki György Karpati.
Football the country of birth England won its only men’s World Cup gold in the summer of 1966 in front of its home crowd. As many as four players from that English-loved team died during the year: Peter Bonetti, Norman Hunter, Jack Charlton and Nobby Stiles.
At the end of the year, Italy also lost one of its World Cup heroes, when one of the main solvers of the 1982 championship, the striker Paolo Rossi slept away.
Sports quantities that died during 2020
■ Folke Alnevik: Won the Swedish bronze medal in the 4×400 meter team in 1948, was the world’s oldest surviving Olympic medalist when he died at the age of 100.
■ Raddy Antic: Serbian football coach, the only coach of all time to have piloted Spain’s three giant clubs in Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.
■ Rafer Johnson: U.S. Decathlon Olympic winner 1960, Olympic silver medalist 1956 and triple ME man.
■ KC Jones: U.S. NBA Basketball League 12-time champion (eight players, four coaches), 1956 Olympic champion.
■ Dale Hawerchuk: The Canadian center striker was one of the big stars of the NHL hockey league in the 1980s, with 1409 (518 + 891) regular season points.
■ Tommy Heinsohn: U.S. NBA Basketball League 10-time champion (eight players, two coaches).
■ Jyrki Heliskoski: As the head coach of the national football team in 2005, coached HJK champion in 1985, 1987 and 1988.
■ Aarne Kainlauri: Olympic finalist in the obstacle course 1948, won 14 Finnish Championship medals in his career (7 gold in the 800 meters, 1500 meters and in obstacles). Was the oldest surviving Olympic athlete at the age of 104.
■ Hannu Lahtinen: World Wrestling Champion 1983, represented Finland at the 1984 Olympic Games.
■ Brother Lehtelä: Soudu’s double Olympic bronze medalist (1956, 1960), in addition to two European Championship golds and two European Championship silver medals.
■ Janis Lusis: Latvian Javelin Throw Olympic winner 1968, Olympic silver 1972 and bronze 1964. Represented the Soviet Union in four Olympic Games, won European Championship gold Four times.
■ Bobby Morrow: The U.S. sprinter won three golds at the 1956 Olympics (100 and 200 meters, instant).
.
Leave a Reply