Dead The flame of two sports legends went out – These sports giants died in 2020

Helsinki’s Olympic gold medalists left secular fields.

The world of sports experienced its first major shock at the end of January, with the sport still largely unaware of the pandemic cruise ahead. Basketball legend Kobe Bryantin the tragic death was, unfortunately, only the beginning of a long year, on the other side of which an even better-known icon of Bryantia was lost.

Bryant, 41, was on a helicopter trip with his 13-year-old daughter Giannan with this basketball team match. Gianna’s teammates and their parents were also on the flight. Bryant, one of the best players in the NBA league who had finished his career less than four years earlier, Gianna’s daughter and seven other people in the helicopter died after the helicopter collided with a mountainside in heavy fog.

“I thought he would live forever. I considered him invulnerable. He was special, ”Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers playmaker legend Magic Johnson summed up the feelings of the mourners.

In late November, then, the football-loving globe lost one of its brightest through time. A few weeks earlier, 60 years old, suffering from health problems for a long time Diego Maradona died when the heart gave up.

“One day we’ll still play football together in heaven,” with Brazil, often the biggest Brazilian icon in football history. Pele wrote.

“The world says goodbye to eternal genius. He leaves too early, but leaves a legacy that has no boundaries and is never filled. You will never be forgotten, ”he said Cristiano Ronaldo.

About Finns Among other things, the solid factors of our sports success in the 1970s, the long-term coaching manager of the Olympic Committee, disappeared from the sports personality. Kalevi Tuominen and Coaching Manager of the Sports Federation Seppo Nuuttila.

At least nine gold medalists at the 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki, a milestone in Finnish sports history, died during the year. Perhaps the most familiar to them in Finnish was the winner of the women’s spear, the endurance running legend who charmed Helsinki in the summer. Emil Zatopekin wife Dana Zatopkova. Emil died in 2000.

Other Helsinki Olympic winners who died during the year had, for example, jumped for high gold, later won two championships in the NBA basketball league. Walt Davis and a Hungarian who took his first three water polo Olympic victories in Helsinki György Karpati.

Football the country of birth England won its only men’s World Cup gold in the summer of 1966 in front of its home crowd. As many as four players from that English-loved team died during the year: Peter Bonetti, Norman Hunter, Jack Charlton and Nobby Stiles.

At the end of the year, Italy also lost one of its World Cup heroes, when one of the main solvers of the 1982 championship, the striker Paolo Rossi slept away.