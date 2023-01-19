Dead | The Finnish league goalkeeper died of cancer at the age of 54

Football goalkeeper Mika Kivelä (formerly Ostrovskij) was also known as an otter as a physiotherapist.

Finnish On Thursday, football fans were met with sad news. Keeper Mika Kivelä died in his current home town of Vaasa at the age of 54, broken by a severe illness. During his playing years, Kivelä was known as Mika Ostrovskybut after going Päivi Kivelä married in 2003, he took his wife’s last name.

Kivelä (b. 26.12.1968) grew up in Helsinki and played his junior year in HJK. He also made it to the boys’ national team camp and in 1986 played one national match for under-17s. After the club, the journey continued to HIFK and from there to Finnair’s Palloilijoi. In FinnPa, he guarded the goal in 17 league matches in the 1993–1994 seasons.

Later, “Härkä” performed, among other things, in AC Vantaa’s shirt. During his playing years in the 1990s, Kivelä was known for his long blond hair and loud play management.

Stone was a physiotherapist by training and he worked in the background of many sports teams. After moving to Vaasa, he took care of the physical treatments of football players of Vaasa Palloseura and ice hockey players of Vaasa Sport for many years.

Kivelä was also a well-liked figure among senior futsal players and among the community playing in Sopa, the Helsinki Ballpark.

On the stone was diagnosed in September 2021 with kidney cancer, which was of an aggressive quality and took Veskar’s life in less than a year and a half. According to wife Päivi Kivelä, her husband received excellent treatment both in Vaasa and in Helsinki, where Mika was examined by a docent in clinical oncology Katriina Peltolan under.

In addition to his wife Päivi, the goalkeeper is survived by the couple’s 16-year-old daughter. The women of the family dressed Mika in the Finnish national team jersey for the last trip.