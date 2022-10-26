Dead | “The dirtiest man in the world” died at the age of 94 in Iran

A hermit called Uncle Haji recently agreed to wash himself for the first time in more than 50 years.

Iranian the recluse who was known as the “dirtiest man in the world” died on Sunday at the age of 94. The matter was reported by the Iranian state media, including the news agency AFP and the news channel CNN by.

The man, known as Uncle Haji, had not washed in more than 50 years because he believed it would make him sick, local officials told the state-run IRNA news agency.

A few months ago, however, the villagers took him to be washed. In the previous attempt a few years ago, he reportedly threw himself out of a moving car to avoid being washed.

He died in the village of Dejgah in the province of Fars in southern Iran. His funeral was held on Tuesday in the nearby town of Farashband.

“The dirtiest man in the world” lived on the outskirts of Dejgah village.