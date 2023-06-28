Dead | The death of actor Julian Sands has been confirmed

Sands disappeared in January while hiking in the mountains of Southern California.

British actress Julian Sands has been confirmed as dead, the authorities say, according to the BBC and news agency Reuters.

Sands, 65, had disappeared months ago in the mountains of Southern California. Over the weekend, human remains were found near the scene of the disappearance, which the coroner has now identified as Sands.

Sands disappeared in January while hiking on the 10,000-foot San Antonio mountain, about 50 miles from the city of Los Angeles. The mountain is better known as Mount Baldy.

Authorities said in January that Sands was reported missing the same day he left for his trip. However, the search had to be stopped after about a day due to the risk of an avalanche.

Sands was an experienced hiker. After his disappearance, the sheriff’s office said the Mount Baldy area had become more treacherous, with eight people known to have died there between 2017 and 2022.

In the year Born in Yorkshire in 1958, Sands was a well-known actor in films and television since the 1980s. He did his breakthrough role by James Ivory in a directed drama film Hotel in Florence in 1985.

His other films were, for example, a horror film Warlock (1989) and its sequel, a horror comedy Arachnophobia (1990), Leaving Las Vegas (1995) and The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo – remake (2011).