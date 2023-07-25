Dead | The cause of death of actor Julian Sands remains undetermined

Sands, 65, disappeared in January while hiking on a mountain in Southern California. In June, human remains were found near the place of disappearance, which were determined to belong to Sands.

In the beginning of the year A British actor who went missing in California, USA and was eventually found dead By Julian Sands the cause of death has been officially determined to be “undetermined”, the authorities said on Monday, according to the AFP news agency.

According to the coroner, the cause remains undetermined due to the condition of the body and because no other factors came to light during the coroner’s investigation.

“This is common in dealing with these types of cases.”

65 years old Sands disappeared in January while hiking on the 10,000-foot San Antonio mountain, about 50 miles from the city of Los Angeles. The mountain is better known as Mount Baldy.

Authorities said in January that Sands was reported missing the same day he left for his trip. However, the search had to be stopped after about a day due to the risk of an avalanche.

At the end of June, it was reported that human remains had been found near the place where Sands disappeared. The remains were later confirmed as Sands.

Sands was an experienced hiker. After his disappearance, the sheriff’s office said the Mount Baldy area had become more treacherous, with eight people known to have died there between 2017 and 2022.

IN THE YEAR Born in Yorkshire in 1958, Sands was a well-known actor in films and television since the 1980s. He did his breakthrough role by James Ivory in a directed drama film Hotel in Florence in 1985.

His other films were, for example, a horror film Warlock (1989) and its sequel, a horror comedy Arachnophobia (1990), Leaving Las Vegas (1995) and The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo – remake (2011).