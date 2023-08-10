Thursday, August 10, 2023
Dead | The Band’s frontman Robbie Robertson, 80, has died

August 10, 2023
Dead | The Band’s frontman Robbie Robertson, 80, has died

Robbie Robertson died after a long illness.

Canadian musician Robbie Robertson80, has died, says Variety-magazine.

According to a statement released by the manager, Robertson died of a long-term illness on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Robertson was known as the guitarist and frontman of the rock group The Band. The Canadian-American band rose to world fame in the late 1960s.

Robertson wrote several songs for The Band, including The Weight, Up On Cripple Greek and The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down.

Robertson had a wife, three adult children, and several grandchildren.

