Dead | The American actress Shelley Duvall, also known for her glamor, has died

American actress Shelley Duvall has died at the age of 75. Duvall is particularly well known Stanley Kubrick’s a horror classic The glow (1980), in which he played the second lead Jack Nicholson alongside.

Duvall died of diabetes-related complications at his home in Texas. His long-time partner tells about it, for example for the Hollywood Reporter media.

In addition to glamor, Duvall is especially remembered by Woody Allen from the movie Annie Hall from 1977 and by Robert Altman From Kippari-Kalle from 1980. In 1977 he won the best actor award at Cannes for Altman’s film Three women.

Duvall has told in public, that the intense and stressful filming of Hohto, published in 1980, tested his mental health. He summed up his experiences, for example In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2021.

After appearing in more than 20 films and producing several TV shows, he retired from Hollywood in 2002. He made a brief return to the silver screen in the 2023 horror film The Forest Hills.

Shelley Duvall played Wendy Torrance in Hohdo, whose husband Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) tries to kill her family.

British newspaper Just a little before the news of his death, The Guardian published an article in honor of Duvall’s 75th birthday last Sunday, which lists the actor 20 best movies.

The magazine puts Altman’s drama film in first place Three women. In it, Duvall played Millie, a woman from California, who gets the shy Pinky as her co-worker and soon her roommate. A third woman joins the picture, and their identities begin to blur and merge.

Duvall wrote the majority Three women – about the film’s dialogue and his own lines himself. According to The Guardian, the role of Millie is Duvall’s best work and overall one of the best acting performances of the 1970s.

Altman’s book published in 1974 is also promoted by the magazine to second place Thieves like us (Thieves Like Us) movie. Duvall played a woman named Keechie who falls in love with a bank robber. Thirdly, the magazine mentions the one published in 1980 Popeye the Sailor Man (The Popeye) musical, in which Duvall plays the second lead role as a co-star Robin Williams.

