Dead | The 33-year-old fitness star fell under a squat bar and died in Bali

Bodybuilder and fitness influencer Justy’s Vicky33, died after falling under a squat bar in Bali, Indonesia, reports Fitness Volt.

A shocking video of what happened can be found in Fitness Volt’s article. The video is not recommended for sensitive people.

Bali Discovery by the accident happened at a gym called The Paradise last Saturday.

Vicky squatted with a weight of about 200 kilograms on her shoulders, but the performance failed fatally. Vicky’s lift missed halfway, and the bar flew over her neck. The checker who was watching Vicky’s performance did not have time to stop the rolling bar.

After the accident, Vicky was taken to a local hospital for emergency surgery, but she died at the hospital from neck and head injuries. The cause of death was reported as a broken neck.

Gym published an obituary on Instagram. Vicky was popular with the locals. He worked as a personal trainer and food coach.

“We gather today to remember the incredible life of our dear friend Justyn. It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of his passing. Still, our spirits are high when we remember his impact on each of us,” the publication states.

Vicky shared her training news diligently on Instagram, where she had nearly 30,000 followers.