Friday, September 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Dead | The 26-year-old national team player of the Icelandic team died after falling from a cliff

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 8, 2023
in World Europe
0
Dead | The 26-year-old national team player of the Icelandic team died after falling from a cliff

Violeta Mitul died during her team’s walk.

Icelandic player of the women’s Einherji team Violeta Mitul is dead. The 26-year-old Moldova international died when he was hiking with his Icelandic teammates and fell off a cliff.

An Icelander tells about it Vísirnewspaper on its website. The fatal fall happened last Tuesday.

According to the police, the woman fell from the cliffs into Vopnafjörður harbour. He was pronounced dead when emergency workers arrived. It was later confirmed that it was Violeta Mitul.

Mituli’s Icelandic team tells in its announcementthat the player was one of the key players in his team.

“He was a significant part of the team and an exemplary football player. His death is a huge shock,” the club states.

#Dead #26yearold #national #team #player #Icelandic #team #died #falling #cliff

See also  Coronavirus North Korea reports the country's first corona death
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Persona 5 Royal: super discount for Atlus’ masterpiece thanks to the Amazon offer

Persona 5 Royal: super discount for Atlus' masterpiece thanks to the Amazon offer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result