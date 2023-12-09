Dead | Textile artist Maija Lavonen has died

During his career, Lavonen was awarded, among other things, the Pro Finlandia medal.

Textile artist Maija Lavonen has died at the age of 92. Lavonen’s daughter told STT about this on Saturday. According to him, Lavonen died on Saturday in a private care home in Töölö, Helsinki.

Among other things, Lavonen, who is known as a reformer of the ryijy tradition, held numerous solo exhibitions and participated in joint exhibitions in Finland and abroad in his decades-long career. His works have been exhibited in, for example, the United States, Canada and Italy.

In Finland, Lavonen’s work has been exhibited in many central art museums and collections, as well as in public spaces.

During his career, Lavonen was awarded, among other things, the Pro Finlandia medal in 1992. He was also awarded the Engel prize for church art in the same year. He was named Textile Artist of the Year in 1996.

In 1999, Lavonen won the design competition for Turku Cathedral and the church’s international jubilee coin.

Lavone was born in Iisa in North Ostrobothnia in 1931. He graduated from the Academy of Arts in 1956.

In 1970, he remained a freelance textile artist. He worked as a textile design teacher at the University of Applied Sciences in the 1980s and 1990s.

Lavose had two children, a visual artist Kuutti Lavonen said and dramaturg Susa Lavonen.

Northern roots and childhood landscapes were important to Lavose, and this was reflected in his work. Although his works are abstract, their inspiration and starting point was often nature. It has been said that Lavonen’s reduced and skimpy ryijys have renewed the art of ryyjy.

Lavone was also known as a skilled reformer of church textiles. In the 70th anniversary interview he gave in 2001, he recalled to STT the renovation of the medieval stone church in Kaarina.

Since church builders had once built the church by hand, the artist decided to do his work in the same way in the 1980s.

“I have sewn every stitch of the church textile with my own hands. The entire series is made by hand,” Lavonen updated about the challenging job almost 20 years later.

Perhaps the method reflected Lavonen’s philosophy, where doing things with your hands was an unchanging part of being human.

“Even though the world is changing, the skill of making things by hand is needed. Handicraft is a symbol of humanity,” said the artist at the time.