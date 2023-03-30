Dead | Television host, comedian and drag icon Paul O’Grady has died

Paul O’Grady first became known as drag personality Lily Savage.

British television host and comedian Paul O’Grady died Tuesday evening, March 28. Just a few days before his death, he performed Annie-musical as Miss Hannigan and was due to continue in shows around the UK and Ireland later this year.

O’Grady was 67 years old when he died. She was born on June 14, 1955. The death was announced by O’Grady’s husband Andre Portasioand reported on it, among other things The Guardian.

O’Grady first became known as drag personality Lily Savage. He developed his character in London’s gay clubs in the 1970s and 80s. O’Grady grew up in a female-dominated family, as several men in the family served in the Navy. He has said that the Lily Savage character’s loud-mouthed single mother and occasional sex worker were modeled on her female relatives.

The drag character Lily Savage differed from previous popular drag numbers in that O’Grady wanted to make Lily sexual compared to earlier “maternal and genderless” figures.

“Lily was shameless. He played tricks for money and all that.”

Lily’s appearance was also not very neat.

“I had an image of a hard-faced Birkenhead whore, whose background was visible: her tights were torn, she was wearing a little leopard print and she was carrying a big handbag,” said O’Grady, who was born in Tranmere, a suburb of Birkenhead.

A big one O’Grady came to the public’s attention in 1991, when he was nominated for Britain’s most prestigious comedy award, the Perrier. Around the same time, he started appearing on radio and television as himself.

During his career, he hosted, among other things, a Bafta-awarded talk show The Paul O’Grady Show, Blankety Blanka celebrity game show Paul O’Grady’s Saturday Night Line Up and Blind Date series.

O’Grady was not afraid to take a stand on what he considered to be grievances. He spoke about the negligence of the nursing staff and criticized the austerity policy of the British government and the Conservative Party.

He also revealed that he quit his talk show because the celebrities were so boring they were like “relatives you had to visit”.

Presenter was known as an animal lover. Together with her husband Andre Portasio, she kept dogs, pigs, bats and ferrets on her farm in Kent.

He also ran the award-winning For The Love Of Dogs program. Last year he appeared alongside the late Queen in a special episode celebrating the 160th anniversary of Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, for which he was an ambassador.