A dead teenager was found between the trees opposite a side entrance to a school center in Lohr am Main. © Pia Bayer/dpa

The police find a lifeless teenager in the green area next to a school. How did the 14-year-old die? Investigations are ongoing.

Lohr am Main – After the suspected violent death of a 14-year-old at a school center in Lower Franconia, the police are looking for a firearm at the crime scene. The suspected young person should meanwhile be brought before an investigating judge in Würzburg, who will then decide on a possible arrest warrant.

On Saturday night, a witness reported that she had possibly heard a shot from the area of ​​the school grounds in Lohr am Main between 1 and 2 p.m. on Friday, said police spokesman Enrico Ball on Saturday morning. “Intensive investigations are now underway to determine the extent to which a A firearm was involved.” The area surrounding the crime scene will therefore be searched again. “We still don’t have a murder weapon.”

A police patrol found the lifeless 14-year-old teenager with external injuries in a small green area next to the school on Friday afternoon. Attempts at resuscitation were unsuccessful, and an ambulance declared death. Previously, a 14-year-old had come to the Lohr police station and reported that he had learned that a friend of his had killed a young person on the grounds of the school center.

The police then arrested a “teenaged” suspect. The police spokesman specified that the suspect was “a young teenager”. On Saturday afternoon, the criminal police and public prosecutor’s office plan to issue a statement with further information about the case. dpa