Dead | Tapio Suominen commented on the Veikkausliiga for the last time in April – with these words the broadcast ended

Dead|The match, which was Tapio Suominen’s last commentary gig in the Veikkausliiga, was a step-by-step one.

On Wednesday of the deceased legendary sports reporter Tapio Suominen the match between Turku Inter and AC Oulu on April 12, 2024 remained the last commentary in the football Veikkausliiga.

The match was very dramatic, as AC Oulu scored a 3-3 equalizer in the 96th minute of the match, in extra time. The struggle also ended with these equal readings.

“A lot of drama, a lot of suspense! In a certain way, football at its best”, Suominen praised AC Oulu’s equalizer.

The match after it ended, Suominen conducted live interviews with both Oulu and Inter players. Suominen, who died at the age of 60, ended his last narration with these words:

“That was it. Thank you very much on behalf of myself and our entire team. Nothing but a nice start to the weekend everyone. Tomorrow at Ruutu Urheilu, the home of Finnish football, there will be two Veikkausliiga matches, and of course we will continue throughout the season until the turn of October or November. Now thank you very much for the club and goodbye.”

The last sports commentary of his career was the Korisliiga bronze match on May 11 between Kauhajoki Karhubasket and Joensuu Katajabasket.

Tapio Suominen died accidentally in Parola on Wednesday morning.

Correction July 24 at 9:00 p.m.: Tapio Suominen’s last commentary was not the Veikkausliiga match FC Inter–AC Oulu on April 12, but the Korisliiga bronze game Kauhajoki–Kataja Basket on May 11.

Helsingin Sanomat and Ruutu belong to the same Sanoma group.