Dead Tanya Roberts, who starred in James Bond and the 70’s Show series, is dead

Actor Tanya Roberts is dead, reported by many U.S. film publications and entertainment media, such as The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline.

Roberts was 65 when he died.

Roberts, by birth Victoria Leigh Blum, first worked as a model and made her first film role in 1975. At the time, she starred in the horror film Forced Entry.

Tanya Roberts (left) along with other fifth-season Charlie angels Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd in 1980.­

He first received his notable role in 1980 when he was elected Charlie’s angels for the fifth production season as one of the three main stars Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Laddin in addition. The program was terminated after the fifth production season.

In 1985, Roberts starred in the film James Bond 007 and the gaze of death. Roger Moore starred in the film Bond, and Roberts’ character Stacey Sutton was seen in the film alongside Bond.

Tanya Roberts starred in Bond 007 and The Gaze of Death. Bondina was Roger Moore at the time.­

In addition to the film Bond, Roberts’ best-known role-playing is from the comedy series 1998-2004 70’s Show, in which he regularly starred in Midge Pinciotti, who appears on the program. After the 70’s Show, Roberts was no longer seen noticeably in TV series or movies.