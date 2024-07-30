Dead | Sweet Valley High Author Francine Pascal Dies – Influenced Countless Depicts of Teenage Life

Dead|In the highly popular youth book series, hundreds of books written with the help of ghostwriters were published.

American author Francine Pascal died on Sunday, July 28, at his home in Manhattan, says The New York Times. He was 92 years old, born May 13, 1932.

Pascal worked in the early part of his career as a television soap opera writer, but his most famous work is Sweet Valley High -a series of books for young adults, which was later also made into a popular television series. Parts of the original book series appeared between 1983 and 2003, the television series was made between 1994 and 1997.

Sweet Valley High series tells about teenage twin girls and the twists and turns of their lives in the fictional Sweet Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles and its high school. Pascal got the idea to write it after hearing that his publishing editor friend had wondered why it wasn’t for a teenage audience of Dallas like a television series.

This gave Pascal the idea of ​​high school-age twins. He wrote the plot sketches for six books and sent them to his agent – who immediately sold them to Random House publishing house.

“I really liked the idea that school is like the world in miniature,” Pascal told The Guardian in the interview in 2012. From the beginning, he also wanted to make his female characters more active than was usual in the early 1980s.

“I think it appealed to readers. It was quite new at the time.”

From Sweet Valley High became hugely popular. Most of the books in the series were written by ghostwriters based on plot summaries drawn up by Pascal.

A total of 181 books were published in the series. In addition, the series gave birth to spin-off or derivative series, in which dozens of books were also published. In all Sweet Valley High -books and their derivatives have sold more than 200 million copies.

At the same time, Pascal’s book series has had a central influence on countless US depictions of the high school environment in popular culture, such as The New York Times Clay Risen write in his obituary:

“It has shaped ways of speaking, dressing, and a long list of TV series, movies, and books that are unimaginable without Pascal’s influence.”

of Variety magazine K. J. Yossman mentions these as examples Beverly Hills 90120-, Dawson’s Creek- and O.C-television series.