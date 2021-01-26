Dead Swedish playwright Lars Norén is dead

Norén’s family says in a publishing company press release that the artist died at the age of 76 from a coronavirus on Tuesday.

Swedish playwright, poet and director Lars Norén has died at the age of 76, publishing company Albert Bonniers says in a newsletter sent to the news agency TT.

In the press release, Norén’s family thanks the health care workers who took care of Norén in his last days of life.

Lars Norén was born in Stockholm in 1944. During his life, Norén had time to write dozens of plays, auditions, poems and television dramas.

Norén published his first collection of poems at the age of 19, and later became a sought-after director in domestic and European theater circles. He was the artistic director of the Swedish Riksteatern and the Gothenburg Folkteatern, among others.

Norén received several Swedish cultural awards in recognition of his work. One of his most famous works is the Swedish play classic Natten är Dagens mor and its sequel Chaos is a grande med Gud.

A play on neo-Nazi themes premiered in 1999 7: 3 at one time sparked a wide-ranging debate about theater freedom of expression and the demarcation of reality.

In the play, the roles were played in real life by convicted criminals with a neo-Nazi background. One of them had been released from prison for a play, during which time he was involved in a bank robbery. In the so-called Malexander murders, two police officers were killed.

Lars Norén was married several times, most recently as an actress Annika Hallinin until 2013. Norén has three children.

In his last days, Norén was treated at St. Görans Hospital in Stockholm and the Karolinska Institutet, where he died.