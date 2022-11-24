Dead | Swedish hockey legend Börje Salming has died

Börje Salming died at the age of 71.

Large Swedish ice hockey defenseman Börje Salming is dead. Salming’s former NHL club Toronto Maple Leafs confirmed the sad news.

Salming suffered from the muscle-wasting disease ALS. He died at the age of 71.

Ice hockey world was completely different in 1973-74 when Salming started in Toronto. European players were not much appreciated, and the atmosphere was even hostile to players from the old continent.

Hailing from Kiruna, Salming melted the hearts of Torontonians with his play and fearlessness. The fans’ love for Salming lasted until this fall – and for years to come.

In his long career, Salming played 16 seasons in the Maple Leafs until he ended his career in Detroit in 1990.

Salming became the first Swede to be elected to the hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto, i.e. the sport’s most prestigious honor gallery.

Not only was Salming an excellent defender, he could also produce points. From the 1970s to the beginning of the next decade, he played five consecutive seasons in which he scored more than 65 points in each.

During Salming’s time and after his playing career, Toronto was a club that never won the Stanley Cup. Even Salming didn’t get the pitcher, even though he was part of the star pack.

The Maple Leafs remembered Salming with an elegant obituary, which the club quickly published after the sad news.

Salming participated in the Hall of Fame celebrations in mid-November and performed on the ice of the team’s home arena. The reception was deafening as the ailing legend greeted the crowd.

Wife Soon and a daughter Bianca supported Börje at the Toronto Arena and helped him greet the crowd. For the last time.

In the summer, Salming went public saying that he has an incurable ALS disease. The speed of the disease was fierce, and Salming was allowed to live until the threshold of winter. He died on Thursday, November 24.

After his playing career, Salming marketed his own underwear collection, which is still active.