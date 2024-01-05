Dead | Starsky & Hutch actor David Soul has died

A film was also made based on the series in 2004.

Television series Starsky & Hutch actor David Soul has died at the age of 80, says his wife Helen Snell among others, a public broadcasting company According to the BBC.

“His smile, laugh and passion for life will be remembered by many whose lives he touched,” Snell said.

Snell said Souli died on Thursday in the presence of his family.

American The police series Starsky & Hutch was shown in the 1970s. The series told about California police officers David Starsky and Ken “Hutch” Hutchinson. Hutch, played by Soul, is depicted in the series as smarter and more serious than his colleague.

Based on the series, a movie was also made in 2004. They starred in it Ben Stiller mixed Owen Wilson.