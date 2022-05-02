Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Dead Sports journalist Kauko-Aatos Leväaho died at the age of 96

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 2, 2022
in World Europe
He worked as a freelance journalist and supported, for example, Democrat magazine and Yle’s radio and television sports for several decades.

Extensive career as a sports journalist and communicator Kauko-Aatos Leväaho died on Labor Day Sunday at the age of 96. The matter was confirmed to STT by his son Keijo Leväaho.

Kauko-Aatos Leväaho was born on November 13, 1925 in Leningrad in the Soviet Union, but grew up in Helsinki and enrolled in 1947. He worked as a freelance journalist and helped, for example, Democrat magazine and Yle’s radio and television sports for several decades.

He has worked at numerous Olympics since the 1952 Helsinki Summer Games, as well as at the World Championships in Swimming and Nordic Skiing.

Leväaho, who was actively involved in organizational activities, held various positions in the Association of Sports Journalists, for example.

Kauko-Aatos Leväaho interviewed Markku Tuokko and Seppo Hovi in ​​1978. Picture: Newspaper image

