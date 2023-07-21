Dead | Sports influencer Erkki Alaja has died

Alaja died suddenly on Thursday, says his spouse Tuuli Merikoski.

For a long time sports influencer of the line Erkki Alaja has died at the age of 71. The sad news comes from Alaja’s spouse Tuuli Merikoski From a Twitter update.

“The bright summer turned into pitch black in an instant. My beloved husband Erkki Alaja died suddenly yesterday. In the directionless sadness, there is gratitude for the wonderful time together,” Merikoski wrote.

“The influence of Erki’s big heart is now beating in the rest of us. Honey, have a good trip to the heavenly sports fields”, writes Merikoski.

In the photo shared by Merikoski, Alaja is smiling at the edge of the swimming pool, leaning on the railing.

Lower played football and handball. During his football career, he represented Hermannin Pallo, HJK, FC Haka, HIFK and Kiffen.

Alaja played 41 matches at the main league level, in which he scored one goal. In addition, Alaja played handball at the championship level.

After his playing career, Alaja worked in sports marketing for a long time. He founded his own advertising agency Pähkinä and has worked, among other things, as CEO of HJK ​​and as chairman of AC Alliance.

Alaja has also worked as a sports manager and has written several different books. Perhaps the most famous of his works was together Mikael Forssell written with One more goal.

Erkki Alaja’s identical twin brother Pertti died of cancer in 2017. Pertti Alaja played football like his brother and served, among other things, as general secretary and chairman of the Finnish Football Association.

