Luis Suárez Miramontes died on Sunday at the age of 88.

In due course Soccer player who represented Barcelona and Inter Milan Luis Suárez Miramontes died on Sunday at the age of 88.

Suárez Miramontes remains the only Spanish-born male player to win the Ballon d’Or award for the best player in the world. The midfielder got a brace in 1960.

Twice winner of the award as a Spanish citizen Alfredo Di Stefano was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Spanish Alexia Putellas has won the last two women’s Golden Balls.

Suárez Miramontes represented Spain in the World Championships in 1962 and 1966 and in the European Championships in 1964. He coached his country’s men’s national team at the World Championships in 1990.

“The Spanish Football Federation sends its condolences to all the relatives and close friends of Luis Suárez Miramontes,” the federation wrote on Twitter.

His club teams have also remembered Suárez Miramontes on social media.