Dead Space could be close to his comeback, with a possible announcement of a new chapter during theEA Play Live, which will be held digitally on July 22, 2021 with a video streaming.

To tell the truth, there is no certainty that it is a new Dead Space, but the usual VentureBeat journalist and insider Jeff Grubb hinted that there is a big, rather exciting, announcement coming from EA Motive at this year’s EA Play Live, something that has already been hinted at previously and that would seem to relate to the horror series in question.

There is virtually no mention of Dead Space, but Grubb refers to an Electronic Arts intellectual property on which Motive it has been working for some time, something able to make “fans happy” and has already disproved some titles like Mirror’s Edge but without denying the possibility that it could be Dead Space.

The question obviously sparked the corridor entry on the possible return to the scenes of the sci-fi horror series, expected by a good number of players after the closure of Visceral which has practically decreed the end of Dead Space with the third chapter.

Grubb also referred to clues left by others as well insider like Shinobi602 on ResetEra and Jez Corden of Windows Central, who had previously talked about a possible return of Dead Space. In the meantime, in search of sci-fi atmospheres with references to cosmic horror we can only look elsewhere in anticipation of any confirmations, such as The Callisto Protocol and Quantum Error, even if they really have everything to prove.