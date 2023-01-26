The remake of dead space you are very close to leaving. It will be this January 27 when fans can get into Isaac Clarke’s shoes once again, now on PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC. If you are one of those who play on this last platform, here we have what you need to travel to the USG Ishimura.

EA and Motive Studios shared through their social networks the minimum and recommended requirements for Dead Space on PC. Here we leave them:

Minimum requirements:

64-bit processor and Windows 10 64-bit+ operating system

Ryzen 5 2600x or Core i5 8600 processor

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: AMD RX 5700 or GTX 1070

DirectX: Version 12

broadband internet connection

Storage: 50 GB of available space

Additional: 50 GB SATA SSD

Requirements we recommend:

64-bit processor and Windows 10 64-bit+ operating system

Processor: Ryzen 5 5600x or Core i5 11600

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: Radeon RX 6700 XT or GeForce RTX 2070

DirectX: Version 12

broadband internet connection

Storage: 50 GB of available space

Additional: 50 GB SATA SSD with PCIe support

So if you are one of those who will try the remake of dead space on PC, you already know what your team needs to run well. We hope you have everything you need or get it on time. After all, the critics are saying very good things about this title. Do you meet the requirements?

What can we expect from the Dead Space remake?

The remake of dead space It will keep the original story intact, but will make a few changes. The most noticeable improvements will be in its gameplay and its graphic aspect. Since they want it to be more attractive and competitive in the current video game market.

Source: Motive Studios

From what the trailers have shown, it will be a visually interesting title. Not to mention, the gameplay of the classic still holds up very well by modern standards. Fans will know very soon what surprises it holds when it launches on January 27.. Does it catch your attention?

