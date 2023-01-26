ElAnalistaDeBits has published a new video which compares the remake of Dead Space for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC with the original versionreleased in 2008 in the PS3 and Xbox 360 era and which all in all defends itself very well today, highlighting the work done by EA Motive from a graphic point of view and also the differences in terms of gameplay.

The youtuber points out the big changes in terms of graphics, including models recreated from scratch, textures, lighting, reflections, particles and volumetric effects of higher quality. The Ishimura ship now has a familiar and new look, thanks to changes to its structure and new elements in the scenarios.

On the gameplay side, however, we find improved controls and gunplay, as well as reduced loading times to the bone. The even more aggressive Necromorphs, who also count new enemies among their ranks. New areas and puzzles have also been added, as well as dialogues and cutscenes.

We too were satisfied with the remake, as you can read in our review of Dead Space, where Lorenzo Fazio states:

“The remake of Dead Space, in terms of ambitions and scope of the restyling carried out, is easily comparable to that, which is also excellent, of Resident Evil 2. Although the innovations introduced in terms of gameplay are minor, compared to when done with the masterpiece by Capcom, Electronic Arts has however given us a very enjoyable survival horror both by newbies and by those who had the pleasure of playing it back in 2008. Graphically majestic, the changes made to the adventure, from a narrative point of view and as regards the new areas and puzzles introduced, refresh, modify, evolve the appreciated survival horror that already knew how to terrify us so much on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Scary, challenging at the right point and in step with the times, Dead Space is absolutely recommended to lovers of the genre and to those who loves adventures set in space. If this is to be a new starting point for the saga, Electronic Arts has certainly laid very solid foundations through a this remake.”

Dead Space Remake will be available starting tomorrow, January 27, 2023for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.