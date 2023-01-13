Motive and EA have released some very interesting updates regarding dead space Remake, with the game now in its final stages: we talk about two graphics options on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S and gods system requirements for the PC version.

As reported by the official Dead Space Twitter account, the game will allow you to choose between two standard graphics settings on consoles:

Quality with 4K resolution, ray tracing and 30 fps

with 4K resolution, ray tracing and 30 fps Performancewith 2K resolution, without ray tracing at 60 fps

So, as far as PS5 and Xbox Series X|S are concerned, we are dealing with the settings that we now almost take as standard for recently produced games, even if we need to understand what exactly is meant by the application of ray tracing and if this is also provided on Xbox Series S.

As for the PC version, these are the updated system requirements announced by EA:

Minimum requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit+

CPU: Ryzen 5 2600x, Core i5 8600

GPUs: AMD RX 5700, GTX 1070

Memory: 16GB RAM

Direct X: Version 12

Archive: 50 GB of free space

Recommended requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit+

CPU: Ryzen 5 5600x, Core i5 11600K

GPU: Radeon RX 6700 XT, Geforce RTX 2070

Memory: 16GB RAM

Direct X: Version 12

Archive: 50 GB of free space

For the rest, yesterday we saw the launch trailer “Humanity ends here”, while in the past few hours John Carpenter may have revealed the workings of the film, by mistake.