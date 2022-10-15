ElAnalistaDeBits has made an interesting one comparison video between remake from Dead Space and the game original published in 2008, highlighting the substantial graphic differences between the two productions, especially as regards the lighting system.

It is this last element that marks an evident gap between the work of Visceral Games and its remake, shown yesterday with an extended gameplay video that clarified further doubts in view of the official launch, which however is still far away: we will have to wait. the January 27, 2023.

That said, the greater contrast will only contribute to the creation of an even more heady and frightening atmosphere in the corridors of the USG Ishimura, the ship on which the engineer Isaac Clarke is sent to answer a request for help and seek his mate.

For the moment there remain some concerns relating to animationswhich however could also be improved between now and the release, so as to complete a technical picture that promises to be very interesting.

Would you like to know more? Then check out our Dead Space preview.