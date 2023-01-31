Dead Space Remake it has been on the market for less than a week and, in the short time available, it has proved to be a masterpiece certainly worthy of the original game. Riding the road to success achieved by the remake two of the main developers behind the survival-horror, Phil Ducharme And Roman Campos-Oriolain an interview with British GQ they have a way of talking about what the intentions of Motif Studio regarding the future of the franchise.

It seems that the study of Electronic Arts is more than willing to explore more of the reality offered by dead space but it also seems that he wants to proceed calmly. The developers haven’t spoken about their ideas for the series but they certainly aren’t in their next plans; with Dead Space Remake just released, we need to pay attention to all the problems that the game could encounter at launch and, once we are sure of the quality of the product, everyone would like to enjoy a well-deserved vacation.

Despite the absence of clues, it is not difficult to imagine the possible directions that survival-horror could take. The original series is a trilogy and, speaking of remakes, there are certainly two more titles that can be worked on; once the most obvious possibility has been examined, the likelihood of deciding to take a different path should not be underestimated either, Dead Space 3 is only a possible continuation of the conclusion of the second chapter and, if the developers wanted, it would certainly be likely to see the adventures of Isaac Clarke evolve differently.