It looks like Dead Space Remake will have an alternate ending.

While not formally confirmed by EA nor the development team at Motive, according to the game’s slightly spoilery trophy list – which have recently gone up on True Trophies (thanks, TheGamer) – you can unlock a trophy called “Reunion”, an achievement that pops when you “see the alternative ending on any difficulty mode”.

Let’s Play Dead Space – Late to the Party.

Unsurprisingly, we’re not told anything else about the alternate ending or what it entails, but it should be exciting news for OG Dead Space fans who may recall that no such achievement was available in the original game.

We’re now just days away from the release of EA Motive’s remake of sci-fi horror classic Dead Space, and to sweeten the deal for those considering a pre-order, EA is bundling in a copy of the original Dead Space 2 on Steam .

EA Motive’s Dead Space remake launches for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on 27th January.

ICYMI, legendary film director John Carpenter has suggested that a Dead Space movie project is currently in development. The Halloween helmer has previously spoken of his interest in him in making a Dead Space film-and has now said that a project to get the survival horror franchise on the big screen is now in progress, albeit not with him attached.

“I’m a big video game fan, so I played all the games,” Carpenter said at the time. “I was down looking at the new digital cameras, the RED, and happened to mention to them that I would love to do a Dead Space film. That just went around, and everybody said, ‘Oh, when are you gonna do it? ‘”