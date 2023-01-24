This end of the month has been filled with important video game releases, since in a short time they have appeared Fire Emblem: Engage , Forspoken and now the next one is the remake of Dead space. Speaking of the latter, it had been announced in advance that it would have some changes and it seems that one of them is the possibility of having another ending.

As indicated by the medium known as The Gamer, The list of the game’s trophies and achievements has already been released, indicating that there is one of these called “Reunion” and to get it you must see the “alternate ending on any difficulty.” So there would be some turning point with decisions to see the other side of the ending that is already known.

It is worth mentioning that there are high expectations for this new version of the work, since its presumed rival, The Callisto Protocol, it failed to captivate fans looking for a new pinnacle of space terror. In the advances it has been seen that the fluidity of the game can reach 60 fps, so it will be a matter of time to see if it is worth it.

This is the synopsis of the game:

The story takes place inside the USG Ishimura space extractor. The crew has been slaughtered by necromorphs, monsters created by an alien life form. The protagonist, Isaac Clarke, has to face the necromorphs alone.

Remember that the game launches on January 27 for PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC.

Via: The Gamer

Editor’s note: It will undoubtedly be a great return to the series for those who already know the franchise, and it will be something interesting for those who never played the original at the time. We’ll see what the specialized critics tell us with the reviews.