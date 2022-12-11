Recent videos that have surfaced on Dead Space Remake highlighted a particular aspect of this reworking by Motive: i female characters have been changedappearing older and less buxomat least for two main cases.

The question, which emerged above all with the video showing the first 18 minutes of the game, was immediately grasped by several fans and enthusiasts of the series, who did not fail to point it out, also starting a controversy that is still marginal at the moment but which could grow in the next days. In particular, it affects the modification made on Nicole Brennanthe partner of the protagonist Isaac Clarke and the one who, with her mysterious disappearance, pushes our hero and throw himself into the cosmic horrors of the game.

Nicole has been significantly changed in Dead Space Remake compared to the original version, appearing as a decidedly more elderly lady than she previously appeared.

Nicole Brennan: Dead Space Remake version above, original version below

It is said that the new representation is no longer in line with the character: Nicole’s age is not officially known, but many think she is around 39, given her role, past activity and the fact that Isaac is also in his 40s.

If so, a certain “aging” compared to the youthful appearance of the original could make sense, even if in fact the new Nicole looks decidedly elderly. In any case, this has obviously fueled the controversy surrounding the reimagining of female models that is done with some frequency in modern games or remakes.





Kendra Daniels: Dead Space Remake version on the left, original on the right

Then comes the representation of Kendra Daniels, the agent who accompanies Isaac at the beginning of Dead Space: this too appears quite different in the remake, according to various users much less “feminine” and “curvy” than the original version .

Beyond the aesthetic tastes and the actual annoyance that great enthusiasts may experience in the face of a certain distortion of some features (in particular, Nicole is really very different from the original), there is no shortage of theories on the fact that these modifications have been made to follow some feminist “agenda,” of course. On the other hand, it must be said that Nicole’s original vision is also rather uncertain, given the net image change he had already undergone from the first chapter to Dead Space 2.