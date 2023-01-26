Tomorrow, January 27, 2023will finally see the light of the highly anticipated remake of dead space and, one day after its arrival, we continue to have small previews of the game. Just yesterday in fact, the official Twitter page of the survival horror of Motif Studio replied to a user who asked if there was a mode in the game New Game Plus.

The answer was affirmative and it seems that there will be several changes that those who complete the game for a second time will be able to encounter. Among the various additions present, one has already been revealed together with the game’s trophy list; a new secret ending will be featured in the remake and will be unlocked by completing the survival horror’s New Game Plus mode.

To intrigue, however, are the other two things of which we were not yet aware. The New Game Plus mode will give us the possibility to play with a new one level six armor and above all to meet gods phantom necromorphs. We still don’t have details on the characteristics of these new enemies announced but we don’t deny that we are really curious to find out. It seems that Electronic Arts is really working to return Dead Space to the shelves in style and, together with all the most loyal fans, we too can not wait to finally get our hands on the remake.