The launch of Dead Space Remake is scheduled for January 27, 2023. Fans are waiting for it with many expectations that could prove to be fulfilled. It was revealed that the delivery will feature a AI that will regulate the intensity of the match so that we always have something to surprise us about.

This new AI of Dead Space Remake It is called “Intensity Director” and can monitor our tension throughout the game to make sure we get a few scares from time to time.

The AI ​​repertoire of Dead Space Remake It consists of more than 1,200 events that, in addition to being combinable, will consist of audio or lighting changes, there will be fog or steam, as well as unexpected but well-timed appearances of enemies. All in search of the most terrifying experience that can be offered.

So, the new installment of the video game comes with everything, it seems quite promising.

Eric Baptizat, the director, revealed what specifically the AI ​​of Dead Space Remake:

“The Intensity Director is a way of monitoring the stress level of the player to make sure that something is always happening. Allows you to control the emotion and tension of each scene to keep the player in a constant state of alert. If there is an easy room with just a few noises, in the next one it is likely that an enemy will come out of a duct, the lights will go out and there will be fog on top. Let everything happen at once and be very intense. Or vice versa”.

dead space It is a sci-fi survival horror video game, and is one of the favorite installments of the genre. The title was developed by Visceral Games and published by Electronic Arts. It also has deliveries in other formats, such as movies, comics and a novel.

how much will it cost Dead Space Remake?

PS5 — 1749 MXN

Xbox Series X/S — 1749 MXN

PCs—$60

