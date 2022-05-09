Good news for those who want to know some more information about Dead Space Remake: Electronic Arts And Motive officially announce that the next Dead Space developer livestream will take place on Thursday May 12 at 7pm via the official Dead Space YouTube channels and Motive Twitch.

The livestream entitled, Creating the Tension, will offer a deep dive into various aspects of the next game’s art design. The Motive team will show the first footage of how they are leveraging the Frostbite engine, Gen 5 hardware and PCs to visually evolve and remake the environments, characters, VFXs, lighting and more of the original Dead Space from scratch. to create a new level of immersion and quality for the modern audience.

Last year the development team had stated that further information would arrive in the course of 2022: well the promise has been kept. So everyone tune in on May 12 at 7pm to find out all the details that will be provided.

Who turned out the lights? Join @MotiveStudio for our latest Developer Livestream focused on Art on May 12th at 10AM PT! 🔴: https://t.co/F59XGw1uIL

🟣: https://t.co/woBW8jSB8z Note: This livestream may contain content not suitable for all audiences pic.twitter.com/5bySgPBDFC – Dead Space (@deadspace) May 9, 2022



We remind you that the Dead Space remake should be released in early 2023.