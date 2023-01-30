ElAnalistaDeBits has published a video in which he compares the graphic and technical sector of Dead Space Remake and The Callisto Protocol. You can view the video in the player just below.

Normally comparing two different games doesn’t make much sense, but this is a particular case since both are sci-fi survival horror, both face scary creatures and even some gameplay mechanics are superimposable.

Various aspects are compared in the video, such as textures, lighting, physics, shadows, particles and so on. The video does not aim to decree a winner and in fact not even ElAnalistaDeBits goes too far on this aspect, given that both games have their strengths. For example, in Dead Space remake the physics and interactivity with the elements in the scenery appear superior, while The Callisto Protocol has better reflexes. Furthermore, it must be considered that the survival horror of Striking Distance is a cross-gen title, also designed for PS4 and Xbox One, with all the limitations of the case.

The remake by EA Motive has been available for a few days on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, here is our review of Dead Space Remake. If you missed it, here is our review of The Callisto Protocol, available for PC and consoles since December 2nd.