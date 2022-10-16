The Gameplay Place YouTube channel released 4 today gameplay video walkthrough of the remake of Dead Space for a total of 40 minutes of playwhich you can view in the players below.

The videos, according to the well-known insider Dusk Golem, come from a test session for the press behind closed doors that took place at the beginning of the month and which obviously should not have ended up on the net. In short, the channel manager somehow got hold of this material and decided to make it public. Therefore, make the most of it while you can, as the videos could disappear from YouTube in a matter of hours.

In any case, these about 40 minutes of gameplay allow us to have a more than full-bodied taste of the remake of Dead Space and the graphics sector rebuilt from scratch by the guys of Motive. In particular, the scenes shown in the movies come from the early stages of the game, which however include some spoiler if you haven’t played the original.

The Dead Space remake will be available starting in January 27, 2023 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. If you haven’t done so yet, we suggest you read our preview where we talk about the stellar graphics and sound, as well as the surprises, that await you in this remake.