IGN USA and Electronic Arts have released a new video dedicated to Dead Space Remake which shows us i first eighteen minutes of the game. You can see it just below.

Dead Space Remake, in this video, is in the PC version and is reproduced in 4K and 60 FPS. The video shows the beginning of Isaac’s adventure, with an immediate novelty of the remake: our protagonist is dubbed and has dialogues, compared to the original game in which he was completely silent.

Obviously a big difference is also the graphicswhich aims much more at photorealism and can take advantage of all the power of modern computers, as well as the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

The first ten minutes of the start of Dead Space remake are devoted to narrative component, as in the original, with Isaac and his team arriving on the Ishimura to investigate the problems and lack of communications. The character then gets his own weapon and thus begins to tear his opponents apart.

In the video we can also see the new ones graphic effects, both particle and dismemberment and light, clearly enhanced compared to the original version of Dead Space. The video closes anticlimatically, with Isaac simply walking into a corridor and stopping, but it’s more than enough to give us an idea of ​​what the graphical quality of the game is and what it’s like to play with a voiced version of the character.

Tell us, what are your first impressions of Dead Space Remake? Recall that the game is expected for January 27, 2023.

The Callisto Protocol has also recently been released which does not seem to have fully convinced the world.