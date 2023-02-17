In this guide dedicated to Dead Space Remake we will help you platinum the game, our advice is valid on any platform and to complete all the objectives you will need about 40 hours of gameplay.

They are not impossible trophies to achieve, but in some cases you will have to arm yourself with patience since for one you will also be required to complete the game in impossible mode.

Bronze trophies

Welcome on board: complete chapter 1.

Lab rat: complete chapter 2.

All operating systems: complete chapter 3.

Cannon Fodder: complete chapter 4.

True Believer: complete chapter 5.

Greenhouse effect: complete chapter 6.

SOS: complete chapter 7.

Strange Transmissions: complete chapter 8.

Wreck: complete chapter 9.

A Firm Faith: complete chapter 10.

Betrayal: complete chapter 11.

Full arsenal: Find all the weapons in the game.

Auto Fire: kill 30 enemies with the pulse rifle.

Warmly, Isaac: kill 30 enemies with the flamethrower.

Cut it out: kill 30 enemies with the Ripper.

Lethal force: kill 30 enemies with the force field pistol.

gutter: kill 30 enemies with the multi-beam gun.

Full contact: kill 30 enemies with touch beam.

Collector: Place 25 items in storage.

Narrator: recovered 75 logs.

Storyteller: retrieved 150 logs.

Trader: collect all the blueprints.

Sharpshooter: dismembered 50 limbs.

Surgeon: dismembered 500 limbs.

She loves Me, she loves me not..: tear off a dangling limb with telekinesis.

Look and Impal: impale an enemy.

hello: use stasis against 50 enemies.

Bonebreaker: kill 10 enemies by stepping on them.

Facing the Enemy: survive the range.

Peng is Forever!: find Peng’s treasure.

Brute force: kill a brute.

exterminator: kill the Leviathan.

Get off my ship now!: kill the remnants of the Leviathan.

Intellectual prey: kill the Overmind.

Branded: collect a fragment of the Brand for the first time (here our complete guide).

Silver trophies

Exodus: complete chapter 12.

Final regeneration: discover the origins of the hunter.

Again one: continue with Nicole’s investigation.

High Standards: Complete the game on Medium difficulty or higher.

Trusted collaborator: Complete a match in New Game+.

Custom Construction: Install all weapon upgrades.

Only weapon: Complete the game using only the Plasma Blade.

Zero-G Star Player: Complete level 6 of basketball zero G.

Free access: create general undo security.

Meeting: Watch the alternate ending on any difficulty level.

Gold trophies

Untouchable: Complete the game on Impossible difficulty.

To the utmost: Fully upgrade all weapons and equipment.

Platinum Trophy

Official Concordance: get all the trophies.