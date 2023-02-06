The PlayStation Italy YouTube channel has released the trailer with press credits for the remake of Dead Space, available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC since January 27th. You can view it in the player below.

EA Motive has opted for a remake of the misadventures of Isaac Clarke completely from scratch regarding the graphic sector, which is now in line with today’s triple-A productions. The remake remains faithful to the original in terms of atmospheres, gameplay and plot, but there is no shortage of new content and areas to explore, as well as an unprecedented secret ending to be unlocked with the New Game Plus mode.

If you haven’t done so yet, we suggest you read our review of the Dead Space remake, in which Lorenzo Fazio states:

“The remake of Dead Space, in terms of ambitions and scope of the restyling carried out, is easily comparable to that, which is also excellent, of Resident Evil 2. Although the innovations introduced in terms of gameplay are minor, compared to when done with the masterpiece by Capcom, Electronic Arts has however given us a very enjoyable survival horror both by newbies and by those who had the pleasure of playing it back in 2008. Graphically majestic, the changes made to the adventure, from a narrative point of view and as regards the new areas and puzzles introduced, refresh, modify, evolve the appreciated survival horror that already knew how to terrify us so much on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Scary, challenging at the right point and in step with the times, Dead Space is absolutely recommended to lovers of the genre and to those who loves adventures set in space. If this is to be a new starting point for the saga, Electronic Arts has certainly laid very solid foundations through a this remake.”