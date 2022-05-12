The stages of approach to the release of the remake of Dead Space they followed one another, covering every aspect of development, deepening the motivations and choices of Motive Studios on the new rendition of sci-fi horror. The new live show took us into the maze of technique, into the creation of new assets and environments and artistic choices, in close contact with the narrative.

The intent remains to tell something also through the visual aspect, heavily modifying weapons, objects and environments but always keeping in mind the original aspect of the title. The work seems to be going well, with the team having already managed to play a full build of the remake.

Everything benefits from the latest technologies offered by the new consoles and video cards, with a totally renewed lighting system, visual effects that are also influenced by the gravity present or not on the Ishimura. Even Isaac and his exosuit have undergone a decisive upgrade, with many more details as well as the necromorphs, which can be dismembered in every part, up to the fingers.

Even the gameplay he was the protagonist of this live, in pre-alpha but already with an excellent performance. We saw the engines activate and the subsequent lighting change capable of showing more terrible detail. The work looks really excellent, with great respect for what was done in 2008.

This type of live, GDC-style, is a very interesting way to present the project, showing all the work behind the development of a video game. On Halloween day we will see the actual gameplay, practically finished. The release is scheduled for January 27, 2023.