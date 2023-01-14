Among the changes made in dead space Remake compared to the original there is one that may cause doubts, since it is a sort of step backwards from a technical point of view: the fact of adopting a 2D map instead of the original 3Dchoice made to improve clarity and visibility.

Joel MacMillan of Motive Studio specifically explained this decision, which was made based on feedback from the original chapter: “Looking back at the original version, it was always a little frustrating checking the map and having to look at it quickly. rotate to figure out the best angle to look at it and see where the protagonist was and where he needed to go. We simplified it a bit instead of just embellishing it, to improve clarity and readability.”

In this case, therefore, the team proceeded towards one simplification compared to the original, transforming the map into 2D and eliminating the three-dimensional effect. The map of the first Dead Space was actually very pleasant to look at with its perspective effect, but not very practical to handle.

The fact that the game then forces you to access the HUD in real time, without pausing the action, made it even more complicated. From this point of view, a technical simplification is functional to a greater effectiveness of the tool. Dead Space will be released on January 27, 2023 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, we recently saw the launch trailer, the two graphics modes on consoles and the system requirements for PC.