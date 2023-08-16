Horror lovers now have the opportunity to recover the remake of Dead Space in version PS5 and Xbox Series X thanks to an Amazon offer. The reported discount compared to the lowest recent price is around €20, or 33%. You can find the product at this address or via the boxes below.

The recent lowest price indicated by Amazon for € 59.49. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The remake of Dead Space offers not only a complete graphic makeover, but also the dubbing of the protagonist who did not speak in the original version. In addition, there are various gameplay improvements, taking advantage of some ideas that the original team could not put into practice. Dead Space is a third person survival horror in which we control Isaac Clarke who has to explore the ship USG Kellion in which humans have turned into necromorphs.