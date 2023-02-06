When a real one was announced remake of the first dead space, now several years ago, there are many who have taken a real leap on the chair. The reason is said: the original game, released in the now distant 2008, was positively received by critics and players for its scary atmosphere and for its gameplay that supported the stylistic features of the classic Metroidvania to those of the more classic horror splatter , for an immersive and intense gaming experience.

As it is known, dead space is considered one of the best exponents of the survival horror genre of all time, so much so that the way in which the sequels have “killed” the franchise has certainly not gone too well with the fans (it is clear that it is Dead Space 2 which, above all, Dead Space 3, are not at the sublime level of the progenitor). Now after that already The Callisto Protocol it had made us fear deep space again, that’s it too Isaac Clarke has decided to return to current-gen consoles and PC, for a grand return to the first Planet Cracker-class ship, the now legendary USG Ishimura.

Welcome back Isaac

In terms of pure and simple plot, Dead Space Remake follows the story of the ’08 game quite faithfully, but with the due and shrewd differences of the case: a space engineer named Isaac is sent on the ship known as the USG Ishimura to solve an apparently simple technical problem, but he soon discovers that the place in matter has been invaded by scary and terrifying creatures known as Necromorphs. Together with a small group of survivors, Clarke will be called upon to fight to bring home the skin and at the same time discover what happened inside the Ishimura before he boarded it.

If the narrative is therefore almost exactly as we remembered it, the remake of dead space edited by EA and Motive Studio has been completely rebuilt from scratch from a graphic point of view, thanks to the help of the game engine Frostbite, as well as substantial changes also regarding the design of the levels, the enemies and the general structure. In short, the DS of 2023, while keeping intact the basic experience of the title we remember and other winning features of the original project, it is in fact a completely new game.

Let’s start by talking about the changes: first of all Isaac Clarke now speaks, a feature introduced in the second chapter, but completely absent in the first; Furthermore the dialogues have been rewritten from scratch, forming a more logical and coherent narrative with the context. Motive Studio has also pushed further in terms of attention to detail, given that Ishimura is now decidedly more credible and “realistic”, thanks to a completely revised and corrected lighting system, with more realistic shadows and more detailed and realistic particle effects. The sound – another strong point of the 2008 game – has also been increased and improved, making the gruesome sounds and groans of the Necromorphs even more chilling.

The horror from outer space

Also note the new Intensity Directori.e. a dynamic algorithm capable of generating different combinations of situations when exploring the ship: i.e. enemies will not always appear in the same position, as well as some jumpscare will not be so phoned as in the first dead space came out about 15 years ago.

In addition, the interconnected level design of the USG Ishimura cancels all kinds of loading, with a new map that is much clearer and more dynamic. So forget the rather frustrating and repetitive moments of the first DS, in which you wandered around in search of the right path to take. The icing on the cake is the addition – absolutely consistent with the context – of new side missions which, although they do not increase who knows how much the general longevity of the title – turn out to be an enjoyable diversion capable of diverting us for a while from Isaac’s main mission.

To this must also be added a new upgrade system, designed to systematically improve both the suits and the weapons, the latter now much more fun to use. The strong point of the 2008 game was in fact the way enemies could literally be dismembered piece by piece, so much so that the new Peeling System enhances that winning feature of the original game.

The algorithm in question in fact regulates the dismemberments some Necromorphs, who expose various muscles, bones and guts after our blows. Each kill is therefore different from the previous one, so much so that the final effect will not only satisfy lovers of splatter pure and simple, but also those who wanted to see a combat system modernized with too many years on its back.

On a graphic level, having been able to test the game in its PS5 version, we found an almost flawless technical sector, also thanks to the two display modes. The first, Qualityallows you to play the title at 30 fps, in 4K and with ray-tracing, while the mode Performance sees everything move at 60 fps, in 2K (QHD) and without ray-tracing. The game obviously also takes advantage of the DualSense pad, both in terms of haptic feedback and the resistance of the triggers depending on the weapon held by the protagonist.