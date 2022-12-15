This year there was a rather important announcement by Electronic Arts, and that was the confirmation that a remake of the first was being made deadspace, same that would go far beyond new graphics. Thus, we have recently seen some progress towards its release, and now, its creators have given a very important message on the networks.

Through the official account of EA Motive in Twitterit is confirmed that the video game has officially reached the stage golden, that means that you already have a fully finished copy of the game. The same that will be sent to the maquila part to start copying, and respectively to be distributed to be able to be sold in all the stores in the world.

WE ARE WHOLE AGAIN. The entire Motive team is excited to announce that Dead Space has gone gold! Thanks to all the fans who supported us this far. See you all on January 27th! pic.twitter.com/ifwcgs4Ofe — Motive (@MotiveStudio) December 15, 2022

Remember that dead space in its remake version comes the next January 27th for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: With this confirmation, it’s only a matter of time before we can play the new adaptation, what most attracts my attention is playing the discarded missions of the original. To that I add seeing the graphics completely changed.