The developers will focus the conversation on the game’s lighting, setting, characters, and more.

After seeing the first images of Dead Space Remake, it is impossible not to get excited about what they are preparing from EA Motive. This has given us an excuse to think about everything that can improve this classic on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series, ecosystems that will enhance the terror of the game to levels never seen before. Despite these very high expectations, we are still waiting for more information about the title, and it seems that the developers are preparing to excite us even more with a new event.

The live of Dead Space Remake will take place on May 12 at 7:00 p.m.“Who has turned off the lights?” This is how the message from EA Motive begins in which we are quoted to know everything related to the art from Dead Space Remake. If you want to know how the development of this installment is going, keep in mind that the next May 12, at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), those responsible for the game will talk at length about one of the most important points of the horror experience.

You can follow the broadcast through the channels of Youtube Y Twitter from EA Motive, where we will be introduced to features such as illumination of the game, the settingthe charactersthe effects VFX and more. In this way, the studio is preparing to give us news about Dead Space Remake with a very complete direct.

It should be remembered that, in mid-March, EA Motive held an event dedicated to the sound improvements implemented in its horror game. During this direct, we also had the opportunity to enjoy a brief gameplay and an extra news about its launch window, which placed the landing of this experience for some time in the 2023.

