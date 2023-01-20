The remake of Dead Space of Motive Studio will be released next week and Xbox Series X|S pre-loads are available from today. As for PS5 and PC instead, we will have to wait until January 25th.

In other words, anyone who has already done the Dead Space pre-order on Xbox Series X | S – or anyone who will do so by the time of release – can download the game to their console, so as to limit the loss of time at D1.

Games are getting heavier and heavier these days, in terms of GB, and not all of them have lightning-fast connections. Being able to pre-load the game is always a good thing and Xbox gamers have a distinct advantage over the competition in this case.

Based on Visceral’s 2008 sci-fi horror game, the remake of dead space features revamped graphics and improvements to sound effects, lighting, and more. It also runs at 1440p/60 FPS or 4K/30 FPS with ray tracing on consoles. New features include the Peel system for realistic damage to Necromorph limbs and an Intensity Director that randomly adds terrifying events throughout the game. New narrative side-quests, narrative changes, new areas, and more have also been confirmed.

dead space will be released on January 27 worldwide. One of the changes included in the game is related to the map: it will be in 2D instead of the original 3D for clarity.